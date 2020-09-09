TNA

The Super Puff Shorty In Iridescent Mulberry

C$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Aritzia

This puffer contains 100% responsibly sourced goose down. Say hi to The Super Puff™ Shorty — the not-quite-cropped member of the Super Puff family. Engineered to deliver warmth to -20°C / -4°F, Shorty will keep you super warm where it counts. This version is made with iridescent fabric that's water-repellent, wind resistant and engineered to keep you dry and insulated.