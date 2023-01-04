Aritzia

The Super Puff™ Shorty

$225.00

At Aritzia

This puffer contains 100% responsibly sourced goose down. Say hi to The Super Puff™ Shorty — the not-quite-cropped member of The Super Puff™ family. Engineered to deliver warmth to -20°C / -4°F, Shorty will keep you super warm where it counts. It's filled with 100% responsibly sourced, 700+ fill-power goose down that provides ultra-warm, lightweight insulation. It's made with cliMATTE™ — water-repellent and wind-resistant ripstop fabric with a matte finish and a soft feel.