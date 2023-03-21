Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Anthropologie
The Super Mini Hollace Tote
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Kara
Crystal Knot Armpit Bag
BUY
$995.00
Kara
Urban Outfitters
Chainmail Crescent Baguette Bag
BUY
$39.00
Urban Outfitters
Cult Gaia
Amelia Mini Top Handle Handbag
BUY
$418.00
Nordstrom
THEMOIRè
Hera Croc-embossed Top Handle Bag
BUY
$258.75
$345.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Super Mini Hollace Tote
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Elyse Slip Skirt
BUY
$110.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Mesh Maxi Dress
BUY
$110.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Mini Tulle Layer
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
More from Top Handle
Kara
Crystal Knot Armpit Bag
BUY
$995.00
Kara
Simon Miller
Puffin Mini Sequins Shoulder Bag
BUY
$296.25
$395.00
Neiman Marcus
Urban Outfitters
Chainmail Crescent Baguette Bag
BUY
$39.00
Urban Outfitters
Cult Gaia
Amelia Mini Top Handle Handbag
BUY
$418.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted