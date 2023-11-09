Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
U Beauty
The Super Body Hydrator
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At U Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
U Beauty
The Super Body Hydrator
BUY
$128.00
U Beauty
Nécessaire
Nécessaire The Body Lotion
BUY
$45.00
Sephora
Cetaphil
Cetaphil Body Moisturizer
BUY
$15.97
Amazon
L'Occitane
Shea 5-piece Holiday Gift Set
BUY
$29.00
Nordstrom
More from U Beauty
U Beauty
The Trio Set
BUY
$168.00
Violet Grey
U Beauty
Resurfacing Compound
BUY
€98.00
Douglas
U Beauty
Resurfacing Compound Serum
BUY
£85.00
Selfridges
U Beauty
Resurfacing Compound
BUY
$228.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Body Care
Lush
Shoot For The Stars Bath Bomb
BUY
$12.00
Lush
U Beauty
The Super Body Hydrator
BUY
$128.00
U Beauty
Nécessaire
Nécessaire The Body Lotion
BUY
$45.00
Sephora
Cetaphil
Cetaphil Body Moisturizer
BUY
$15.97
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted