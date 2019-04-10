Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesSunglasses & Eyewear
Crap Eyewear

The Supa Phreek

$79.00
At Crap Eyewear
Premium, optical-grade materials. We design our shades a block from the beach at our Venice HQ – sun protection matters to us. Our sunglasses are handcrafted with premium, optical-grade materials to ensure maximum durability, comfort and 100% protection from harmful UV rays. Frame: Handcrafted acetate. Prescription ready. Lens: Quality CR-39 lenses with 100% UVA/UVB protection. Hardware: Durable 5 barrel hinges. Custom wire temple cores for added strength and superior fit. Measurements: 49mm / 20mm / 142mm  Fit: Medium
Featured in 1 story
7 Sunglasses Trends To Shop
by Michelle Li