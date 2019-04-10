Premium, optical-grade materials.
We design our shades a block from the beach at our Venice HQ – sun protection matters to us. Our sunglasses are handcrafted with premium, optical-grade materials to ensure maximum durability, comfort and 100% protection from harmful UV rays.
Frame: Handcrafted acetate. Prescription ready.
Lens: Quality CR-39 lenses with 100% UVA/UVB protection.
Hardware: Durable 5 barrel hinges. Custom wire temple cores for added strength and superior fit.
Measurements: 49mm / 20mm / 142mm Fit: Medium