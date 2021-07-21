Profile Books

The Sunny Nihilist: How A Meaningless Life Can Make You Truly Happy

Description In an era defined by stress and selfishness, self-care, and obsessive individuality, emptiness can offer peace. A balm for the soul of burnt-out Millennials - disillusioned with the search for meaning through career success, a beautiful life and a beautiful Instagram account - The Sunny Nihilist explains why achievement has not made us happy. Looking anew at a philosophy usually associated with grumpy pessimists, writer Wendy Syfret examines our modern experience of work, love, religion and wider society, and asks whether a touch of upbeat nihilism could actually lighten our loads. Making the case for rejecting the cult of purpose and accepting our un-importance in the universe as a positive reality, The Sunny Nihilist urges us to be cheerful in the face of it - because if nothing matters, we might as well be happy and good to each other.