Aritzia

The Summit Parka

$298.00 $199.00

At Aritzia

This puffer contains 100% responsibly sourced goose down. Engineered to deliver warmth down to -30°C / -22°F, this is a hooded, goose down-filled parka with a slim fit and hidden zipper. It’s lined with our Real Faux Fur and has merino wool cuffs for extra coziness. It's filled with 100% responsibly sourced, 700+ fill-power goose down that provides ultra-warm, lightweight insulation. It’s constructed with Arctic Twill — waterproof and windproof twill fabric with a soft sueded face and a peachy feel.