The Sugar Skull Tarot Deck And Guidebook

Sugar skulls, or calaveras, are traditionally made by hand to celebrate the Mexican celebration of Day of the Dead. Colorful and lovingly crafted, they are offerings for loved ones who have passed into the spirit realm. The sugar skulls depicted throughout this deck are there to remind us of our spiritual journey and help us reach our full potential. Just as the Fool progresses throughout the entirety of the Major Arcana, we all have our own personal journeys that are represented through the tarot. Let the brightly colored illustrations offer you inspiration to bring your most confident, magical and open self to the world.