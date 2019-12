Stuart Weitzman

The Strummer

$598.00 $239.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stuart Weitzman

Combat boots get a new attitude with a unique padded collar detail adorned with our signature metal ring grommets. Stay warm and look cool in the Strummer mid-calf boots, featuring a faux shearling lining, bold lug sole and leather wraparound laces. Go chic with jeans and trousers, or create an unexpected mix with floaty dresses.