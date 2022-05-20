United States
Who said lower impact can’t be sexy? The String One-Piece features a softened square neckline, a low back, attractive crossover tie straps to help adjust the fit in the back, and a built-in shelf bra with removable pads for a super-supportive fit. Each suit is in our Swim collection is made with 82% of ECONYL® yarn, a 100% regenerated nylon fiber made from nylon waste otherwise polluting the Earth, like fishing nets, fabric scraps, carpet flooring, and industrial plastic rescued from all over the world.