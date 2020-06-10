Hammacher Schlemmer

The Strawberries Forever Tower

Available exclusively from Hammacher Schlemmer, this is the vertical strawberry tower that eliminates the need to dig in the ground. Made in Europe from UV-resistant polypropylene, the tower provides five compartments that each hold two plants while the top-most sixth compartment holds three plants. Each holds up to 150' cu. of soil—ideal for strawberry root systems—and each has built-in drain holes for optimal drainage. Its stand and wall mount allows the entire tower to stand vertical and secure, making it easy to keep slugs away and to cover with bird netting once fruit has ripened. 44 1/2" H x 12 1/2" Diam. (5 lbs.)