At shopDisney

For every book purchased on shopDisney.com from now through December 31, 2021, Disney will donate a book to First Book, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing new books and educational resources to educators who serve children in need. The Story of Marvel Studios is the first-ever, fully authorized, all-access history of Marvel Studios' creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as told by the producers, writers, directors, concept artists, VFX artists, cast, and crew who brought it to life. Magic in the details Year-by-year, project-by-project, the studio's founding and meteoric growth are described through detailed personal stories, anecdotes, and remembrances of noteworthy challenges, breakthrough milestones, and history-making successes. Together, these stories reveal how each of the films evolved into one ongoing cinematic narrative, as co-authors Tara Bennett and Paul Terry chart the complete production history of The Infinity Saga's 23 movies (from 2008's Iron Man all the way up to, and including, 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home). Bennett and Terry were granted unprecedented access to Marvel Studios, which led to this years-in-the-making tome containing personal stories from more than 200 interviews, including every Marvel Studios producer; MCU writers and directors; the stars of The Infinity Saga; concept artists, costume designers, composers, and the talents behind the MCU's dazzling visual effects; and more. Featuring previously unpublished behind-the-scenes photography and archival production material, as well as personal photos and memorabilia from cast and crew, The Story of Marvel Studios is the essential, collectible chronicle of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe was brought to life. Written by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry Foreword by Kevin Feige (President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel) Afterword by Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) Deluxe two-volume, foil-stamped cloth hardcover set, featuring exclusive cover art by Ryan Meinerding (Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development) Metallized reinforced slipcase with exclusive wrap-around MCU concept art montage, featuring art by Adi Granov, Ryan Meinerding, Andy Park, and Charlie Wen Includes more than 500 production photos, plus never-before-seen filmmakers' archival materials and personal memorabilia from the cast and crew 512 pages The bare necessities Published by Abrams Books Paper 10'' H x 12'' W Imported Item No. 413211845856