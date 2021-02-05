AG Jeans

The Stevie High-rise Skinny Ankle Jeans

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4122011330111; Color Code: 093 Cropped at the ankle with a slim fit throughout, these jeans are a stylish essential for workdays and weekends alike. About AG Jeans In 2000, denim designer Adriano Goldschmied partnered with manufacturer Yul Ku to launch an innovative, premium denim collection. After serving as Creative Director for four years, Goldschmied left the company in the very capable hands of his partner, who has kept the business in his family for nearly two decades. Now led by Ku's son, Samuel, AG continues to create chic, classic staples with sophisticated sensibilities. Each premium pair is responsibly manufactured and designed in Los Angeles, and fits seamlessly into your modern wardrobe. 64% tencel, 30% cotton, 4% polyester, 2% elastane Skinny fit Five-pocket styling Front zip Machine wash Imported