Après Jewelry

The Stella Ring Setting Asscher

$900.00

Buy Now Review It

At Après Jewelry

Classic Solitaire ring setting Very simple metal band- approx. 1.25mm wide Set super low with a modern basket (pictured!) Available with either dot or claw prongs (pictured) Basket height options are available (set super low or high to accommodate a wedding band) The ring pictured has a 3.14 ct (9mm) Asscher Moissanite center stone This ring style is available with any shape center stone, as well as any type of center stone | See all our options here *The pricing that is listed is for the setting. Head here to build your dream ring and price it out!