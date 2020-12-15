Après Jewelry

The Stella Ring Setting

$900.00

At Après Jewelry

Classic Solitaire ring setting Very simple metal band- approx. 1 mm wide Set super low with a modern basket (pictured!) Available with either dot or claw prong (pictured!) The ring pictured has a 1.03 ct Oval Brilliant Cut Rustic Diamond center stone Basket height options are available (set super low or high to accommodate a wedding band) This ring style is available with any shape center stone, as well as any type of center stone | See all our options here *The pricing that is listed is for the setting. Head here to build your dream ring and price it out!