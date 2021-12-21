Tatcha

The Starter Ritual Set

$72.00

Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil - 50 ML | 1.7 FL. OZ. Purify skin with this lightweight, antioxidant-rich cleanser that melts away even waterproof makeup. The Rice Polish: Gentle - 15 G. Polish skin to a jewel-like luster with this creamy, water-activated exfoliant of nourishing Rice Bran and soothing Licorice Root extract. The Essence - 25 ML | 0.8 FL. OZ. Soften, plump and hydrate skin with this fluid of 98.7% pure superfoods that makes all your skincare work better. The Dewy Skin Cream - 10 ML | 0.3 FL. OZ. Moisturize with this rich cream that feeds skin with plumping hydration and antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice for a dewy, healthy glow. The Silk Peony - 3 ML | 0.1 FL.OZ. Reveal youthful, radiant eyes with this eye cream that melts to release a double shield of hydration with line-smoothing liquid silk and moisture-locking Japanese White Peony. Tatcha The Starter Ritual Set - Ultra Hydrating for Dry Skin: Includes Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, The Rice Polish: Gentle, The Essence, The Dewy Skin Cream , The Silk Peony