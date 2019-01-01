Roost Books

The Stars Within You: A Modern Guide To Astrology

Review "[The Stars Within You] offers a fresh perspective on the fundamentals of astrology. Juliana McCarthy guides you through how to use astrology to explore where you've been and where you're going, with the goal of ultimately becoming more self-aware and mindful of your place in the universe."—Bustle

About the Author JULIANA MCCARTHY has been practicing and studying astrology for almost twenty years, finding it to be a powerful tool for self-exploration and examining how we relate to others. She loves working with people and helping them understand their authentic selves—their complexities, gifts, karma, and life paths. An avid writer and lover of art, she writes articles for her website, etherealculture.com, and runs a popular Instagram feed by the same name, @etherealculture. Juliana is also an energy healer and Buddhist. She splits her time between Boulder, CO, New York City, and Los Angeles.