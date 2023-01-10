Birdies

The Starling

The holiday version of our #1 best-selling style is here! Covered in hand-placed, custom rhinestones (156 per shoe to be exact), it's the pair to wear when the day (or night) calls for extra glam. Classic embellished flat Rated five-star fabulous by 15,000+ women Crafted of luxurious velvet + crystal rhinestones No-slip rubber sole for indoor + outdoor wear 7 layers of cloud-like comfort in every footbed Smoking slipper with 10 mm heel Due to the nature of velvet, color variances may appear in this textured fabric depending on the angle captured and source of light