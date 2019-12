Stuart Weitzman

The Starla 105

$395.00 $158.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stuart Weitzman

The minimalist Starla 105 sandals are exceptionally sleek with a modern stiletto heel and slim straps. Available in patent leather or a glitter-infused mesh fabric, this versatile single-sole design will add effortless glamour to your daytime looks — try a wrap top and straight-leg jeans — and evening-appropriate tailoring alike.