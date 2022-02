summer morning studios

The Squiggle Candle

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At summer morning studios

CANDLES TOO PRETTY TO BURN The Squiggle candle is 70s all over and we’re here for it. Funky, groovy, retro… keep ‘em coming. THE DETAILS Hand-crafted in Edinburgh using sustainably sourced soy wax Free from phthalates and paraffin A Collection 001 shape Size: 23.5cm x 2.5cm x 3cm