Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Charles & Keith
The Square Toe: The Best Of Fashion's Favourite Shoe Trend
£59.00
£33.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
Talk about a statement heel. Add some whimsy to an evening dress or a party edit with these shoes.
Need a few alternatives?
Mia
Abba Sandal
$99.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Lace Up Kitten Heels
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
J.Crew
Lace-up Strappy Sandals In Black Leather
$148.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Stasia Sandal
$144.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Croc-effect Sculptural Heel Ankle Boots
£59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
promoted
Charles & Keith
Croc-effect Sculptural Heel Ankle Boots
£59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Charles & Keith
Tote Bag
£44.99
from
Oxfam
BUY
Charles & Keith
Half Moon Wrist Strap Clutch
£39.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from Sandals
Sam Edelman
Yaro Dress Sandals
$100.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Mia
Abba Sandal
$99.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Lace Up Kitten Heels
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
J.Crew
Lace-up Strappy Sandals In Black Leather
$148.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted