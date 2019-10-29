Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Nodaleto
The Square Toe: The Best Of Fashion's Favourite Shoe Trend
£723.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Black patent leather block heel pumps from Nodaleto featuring a square toe, a high block heel, a branded insole, a double touch strap design and tonal stitching.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara Campaign
Snakeskin Print Leather Shoes
£99.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara Campaign
Leather Square Toe Heels
$169.00
from
Zara
BUY
promoted
Vagabond
Vagabond Olivia Pumps
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Prada
Mock Croc Leather Pumps
£640.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
More from Nodaleto
More from Heels
Zara Campaign
Snakeskin Print Leather Shoes
£99.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara Campaign
Leather Square Toe Heels
$169.00
from
Zara
BUY
Sam Edelman
Hazel Stiletto Pumps
$120.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Vagabond
Vagabond Olivia Pumps
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted