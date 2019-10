Bottega Veneta

The Square Toe: The Best Of Fashion's Favourite Shoe Trend

At Bottega Veneta

We love how Bottega Veneta's Creative Director Daniel Lee preserves house codes while incorporating his own perspective. Made in Italy from lightly wrinkled leather, these timeless ankle boots have rounded square toes and are set on 90mm heels for a generous but comfortable lift. The army-green hue perfectly complements this season's neutrals.