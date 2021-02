Olive & June

The Spring Box

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Olive & June

A postcard from nail paradise. Everything you need for a salon-perfect manicure including 6 new polishes, a limited edition Spring Box, and perfect peach Poppy. Wish you were here! Inside You’ll Find: ANGELFISH - pale blue COCKATOO - glowy lavender PINK SANDS - sun-bleached pink HIBISCUS - tropical pink WILD ORCHID - rich magenta LAVA - spicy orange-red