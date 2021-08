TKEES

A shorter silhouette that is both sporty and refined. Pair it with the Crew for a perfectly balanced on-the-go look. Size & Fit Fits true to size Details/Description Composition: 100% cotton terry Garment dyed & enzyme washed - due to this process, there may be slight variations in color Ribbed elasticized waistband with a channelled drawstring Side pockets Made in Canada Model sizing: Maddy is 5'7 wearing size 1