Chronicle Books

The Spells Deck: 78 Charms, Remedies, And Rituals For The Modern Mystic

This luxe deck makes it easy to bring a little magic to everyday life. Featuring charms, potions, natural remedies, and rituals for self-care, empowerment, love, and more, The Spells Deck is an enchanting, all-levels introduction to witchcraft. Each card features shimmering artwork on the front and simple instructions for a spell on the back. Delivered in a charming portable package with foil stamping, this deck is a beautiful accessory for modern mystics and spirituality seekers.