Kylie Cosmetics

The Soulmate Set

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kylie Cosmetics

The Soulmate Lip Set Contains:Call Me is a true redBeau is a deep true redBlow Me Away is a sheer gold with red shimmer|||TheSoulmate Lip Set Contains:1x Call Me Matte Liquid Lipstick (0.11 oz./ 3.25g)1x Beau Ultra-long wearing Lip Liner (net wt. 0.03 oz/ 1.0g)1x Blow Me Away High Gloss (0.11 oz./ 3.0g)Call Me Matte Liquid Lipstick has high-intensity pigment for an instant bold matte lip. The extremely long-wearing lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients for a comfortable, emollient and silky feel that does not dry your lips out. Beau is an ultra-long wearing lip liner with a creamy texture that glides across the lips for a very easy and comfortable application. The Lip Liner sharpens easily in most standard sized sharpeners - just make sure your sharpener is not dull! Our lip linerscan be worn alone or layered with your favoriteKylie CosmeticsMatte Liquid Lipstick or Gloss. Blow Me Away High Gloss is an ultra-glossy, luminous gloss that glides on the lips smoothly and evenly with added shea butter leaving behind a radiant and moisturizing shine. Wear alone, with your favorite Lip Liner or layer on top of your favorite Matte Liquid Lipstick.