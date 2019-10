Alchemy of England

The Sophia Serpent Ring

$24.99

From ancient Greek philosophy, the Ouroboros is a snake/serpent eating its own tail, and the Gnostic symbol of eternity, rebirth and the unity of everything, representing both the sun and soul of the world. Our pewter Ouroboros ring of a serpent swallowing its own tail has two bright green Swarovski crystal-set eyes. Width 1.18" x Height 0.12" x Depth 0.12" An authentic Alchemy Gothic design of lead-free fine English pewter.