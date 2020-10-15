Christy Dawn

The Sonny Pant

£115.00

Comfy enough to lounge in and stylish enough to wear out to dinner, this is your new goes-with-everything, wear-everywhere, favorite outfit. The Sonny Set was panel knit using organic cotton and non-toxic dyes in a low-waste process that is better for Mother Earth. We’ve referred to The Sonny Set as “loungewear” and “sweats” - but honestly, you can wear them just about anywhere, for just about anything. Our team has been living in them!