Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Birdies
The Songbird
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Birdies
Need a few alternatives?
Eberjey
Wide-knit Ankle Slipper Socks
$38.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Stars Above
Shae Moccasin Mule Slippers
$19.99
from
Target
BUY
Skin
Cashmere Ballet Flats
$98.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Verloop
Pom Pom Slippers
$38.00
from
Bando
BUY
More from Birdies
Birdies
The Sparrow
$95.00
from
Birdies
BUY
Birdies
The Songbird
$120.00
from
Birdies
BUY
Birdies
The Phoebe
$120.00
from
Birdies
BUY
Birdies
The Starling
$120.00
from
Birdies
BUY
More from Flats
Eberjey
Wide-knit Ankle Slipper Socks
$38.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Stars Above
Shae Moccasin Mule Slippers
$19.99
from
Target
BUY
Skin
Cashmere Ballet Flats
$98.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Verloop
Pom Pom Slippers
$38.00
from
Bando
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted