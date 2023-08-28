Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
The Somerset Collection
The Somerset Mini Dress: Floral Appliqué Edition
$170.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-sleeve Half-zip Mini Sweater Dress
BUY
$16.97
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-sleeve Corset Mini Sweater Dress
BUY
$16.97
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Reformation
Avni Dress
BUY
$65.40
$218.00
Reformation
The Somerset Collection
The Somerset Mini Dress: Floral Appliqué Edition
BUY
$170.00
Anthropologie
More from The Somerset Collection
The Somerset Collection
The Somerset Cotton Maxi Skirt
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
More from Dresses
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cap Sleeve Smocked Waist Midi Dress
BUY
$69.99
$120.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-sleeve Half-zip Mini Sweater Dress
BUY
$16.97
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cowl Neck Maxi Dress
BUY
$54.99
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-sleeve Corset Mini Sweater Dress
BUY
$16.97
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted