The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Lumensilk Edition

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130370060072; Color Code: 083 Our bestselling, best-reviewed dress, ever...now in LumenSilk, a new fabric you NEED. Flowy and flattering, sensual and subtle, it’s one SMOOTH operator. Make your move: This is our sexiest Somerset yet. Remember the sisterhood of the traveling pants? The Somerset is for grown-ups, but it has that magic. Insanely flattering, on everyone. Extremely versatile, for every style. The perfect outfit, for everything. If you're shopping for your first, we should warn you: You won't stop at one. You'll start a collection. Polyester; viscose lining Pullover styling Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard: Falls 55" from shoulder Petites: Falls 51" from shoulder Plus: Falls 58" from shoulder