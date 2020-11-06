Summersalt

The Softest Ribbed Long Sleeve Mock Neck

$65.00

At Summersalt

The Details The Softest Ribbed Mock Neck Long Sleeve is the ultimate wardrobe essential. Extremely soft and flattering, this luxurious long sleeve shirt is designed to be fitted. The mock neck gives this t-shirt a sophisticated silhouette that will leave you looking perfectly polished. Pair it back to our Ribbed Wide Leg Lounge Pants or Shorts for the perfect matching set! Pair with jeans or statement pants for an elevated go-to outfit! The Fit Details: Extended cap sleeve, Mock Neck Composition: 95% Modal®/ 5% Spandex Sizing: Size up for a more relaxed or looser fit Fabric Details: Ultimate silkiness, buttery-soft texture, and a smooth lustrous finish are a few of the perfect components of our Ribbed Modal® fabric. Modal® is produced from dissolving wood pulp in a responsibly managed multi-stage process using sustainable beach wood. Modal® is an Eco-Friendly soft man-made fiber that is made from natural materials and is biodegradable. Once you feel this luxurious fabric, you will never want to wear anything else!