Summersalt

The Softest French Terry Pullover

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Summersalt

Imagine your best, worn-in t-shirt had a love child with a cozy blanket. That’s the next-level comfort of our Softest French Terry fabric, now made in eco-friendly TENCEL™. Finished with our signature colorblocking and clean, polished lines, this is destined to be your go-to pullover. Pair this beauty with its bestie, The Softest French Terry Jogger, for a matching set that’s sure to become your new uniform. COMPOSITION: 65% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 18% Cotton, 11% TENCEL™ Modal, 6% Spandex SUSTAINABLE: Made with USDA certified biobased product, TENCEL™ fibers. EU Ecolabel award winner and Vincotte certified biodegradable and compostable material. TENCEL™ Modal is made in a multi-staged process using sustainable beachwood. WEIGHT: Not too heavy and not too light, this fabric makes for a great layering piece all year round. SUPER SOFT: Made with the softest fibers to ensure a buttery soft, comfortable feel. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low.