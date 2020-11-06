Summersalt

The Softest French Terry Jogger

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Summersalt

COMPOSITION: 65% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 18% Cotton, 11% TENCEL™ Modal, 6% Spandex SUSTAINABLE: Made with USDA certified biobased product, TENCEL™ fibers. EU Ecolabel award winner and Vincotte certified biodegradable and compostable material. TENCEL™ Modal is made in a multi-staged process using sustainable beachwood. WEIGHT: Not too heavy and not too light, this fabric makes for a great layering piece all year round. SUPER SOFT: Made with the softest fibers to ensure a buttery soft, comfortable feel. RIB TRIM: Rib trim pockets, cuffs, and waistband accent this style. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. COMFORT: Super-soft, breathable fabric you’ll want to live in. WAISTBAND: Wide rib waistband with elastic and drawstring tie is comfortable and non-binding LENGTH: Full length joggers (Inseam 29⅝ - 30”)