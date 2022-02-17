Rise & Fall

The Soft & Smooth Classic Duvet Set Bundle

£90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rise & Fall

Our Soft & Smooth Duvet Set, in 600 thread count, is good for you if: You love the feeling of ultra-luxurious, buttery soft sheets against your skin You tend to overheat at night and want highly breathable bedding that keeps you cool, calm and collected You have a deep or extra deep mattress, and want a fitted sheet that stays on all night – thanks to extra-wide & grippy elastic You want bedding that gets better with every wash, thanks to the extra-long staple cotton fibres it’s woven from Our Soft & Smooth Duvet Set comes with: 1x fitted sheet, 1x duvet cover, 2x standard size pillowcases