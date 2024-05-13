Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Realisation Par
The Sofia
$250.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Realisation Par
Need a few alternatives?
Kansai Yamamoto
1990s Floral-print Ddetail T-shirt Dress
BUY
£192.00
£257.00
Farfetch
The Vampire's Wife
Silk Mid-length Dress
BUY
£534.75
Vestiaire Collective
Mango
Pleated Halter Neck Dress
BUY
£89.99
Mango
Reformation
Samara Linen Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
More from Realisation Par
Realisation Par
The Sofia
BUY
£235.00
Realisation Par
Realisation Par
Baby Tank
BUY
£50.00
Realisation Par
Realisation Par
The Iggy In Saffron
BUY
$220.00
Realisation Par
Realisation Par
The Iggy Saffron
BUY
£210.00
Realisation Par
More from Dresses
Kansai Yamamoto
1990s Floral-print Ddetail T-shirt Dress
BUY
£192.00
£257.00
Farfetch
The Vampire's Wife
Silk Mid-length Dress
BUY
£534.75
Vestiaire Collective
Mango
Pleated Halter Neck Dress
BUY
£89.99
Mango
Reformation
Samara Linen Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted