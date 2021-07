Everlane

The Smock Cami

$50.00 $37.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Because sometimes you want to wear a frilly top. The Smock Cami features a modern square neckline, bra-friendly straps, gathered smock detailing, and a snug fit throughout. Plus, it’s made of light, breathable cotton, which makes it soft to the touch and comfortable as can be.