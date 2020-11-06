United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Hammacher Schlemmer
The Smartphone Photo Printer
$169.95
At Hammacher Schlemmer
This is the compact printer that produces photo quality pictures from iOS and Android smartphones. In as little as 55 seconds, it prints 300-dpi resolution 4" x 6" pictures in vibrant colors using a thermal ink ribbon and special paper that makes photos waterproof, fingerprint-proof, and fade-resistant. A free app prints photos from an iOS/Android smartphone or tablet. On-board USB-C port with Lightning and micro-USB adapters for charging devices. Comes with paper tray, ink ribbon cartridge, and 40 sheets of photo paper. Compatible with iPhone 5 and iPod 5th generation and later, including 11, X, and 8. App is compatible with iOS 6.0 and Android 4.0 and later. AC plug. 6 1/2" L x 6" W x 4" H. (1 3/4 lbs.)