The Smart Garden 3 takes care of your plants automatically by making sure they have enough water, light and nutrients at all times.
Our NASA inspired Smart Soil makes sure your plants get the optimal configuration of water, oxygen, and nutrients, while special LED grow lights provide them with the energy they need to thrive. No pesticides, plant hormones, or any other harmful substances are used.
With a modular lamp arm, updated LED's and a sleek design, this is the ultimate self-growing garden. Comes with 3 complimentary basil plant capsules so you can start growing right away!