Lo & Sons

The Small Wallet

$125.00 $75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lo & Sons

Saffiano Leather A textured leather, specially treated to be scratch and weather-resistant so it doesn’t show as much wear. Embossed Croc Leather A lightweight, natural grain leather embossed to mimic a croc pattern. This texture gives the color a two tone effect, called "tipping" providing more depth and richness.