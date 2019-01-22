Burberry's backpack is on the way to becoming as essential as the house's coveted trench coat. We love this chic interpretation of a back-to-school classic, crafted in durable house check fabric with black leather trims and multi-zip pockets for the height of practicality. Finished with glossy silver-tone hardware for a luxe feel, it punctuates any on-the-go ensemble with a nonchalant finish.
material: fabric
trim: calf leather
internal details: fabric lining, internal slot pocket
colour of fastening: silver
adjustable shoulder straps, top handle
drawstring top, snap-buttoned fastening
comes with dust bag
zipped front pocket
Designer colour name: Antique Yellow
zipped side pockets