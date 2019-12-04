Glossier

What it is: Our best-selling skincare in travel-friendly sizes plus a stretchy pink logo headband, bundled up in a giftable, recyclable carry case Why it’s special: Products that are the foundation of your skincare routine (for all skin types), for fresh, moisturized, dewy skin Includes mini versions of: gentle Milky Jelly Cleanser, hydrating Super Bounce serum, softening Priming Moisturizer Rich, Balm Dotcom lip + skin salve in Original and Rose, glow-enhancing Futuredew oil-serum hybrid (the last step of your routine), plus a limited-edition nylon-spandex headband printed with the Glossier G logo