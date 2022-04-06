United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
The Skateroom x Smiley
The Skateroom X Smiley Andre Saraiva Acid House Triptych Skate Deck
£350.00
At Urban Outfitters
Style No. 0552934010002; Color Code: 000 Decorative skate deck by graffiti artist Andre Saraiva, created for THE SKATEROOM in collab with Smiley. Add some skate-ready decor to your wall space with these three individual skate decks, topped with a limited edition Acid House style Smiley print. Mount to your wall or add wheels for further decorative use. Content + Care - 7 ply Grade A Canadian Maple wood - Hang your art decks away from natural light - Direct exposure to sunlight might result in discolouration and damage - 1 Easyfix wall mount included per deck Size - Each deck - 80cm x 20cm - Includes 3 decks
Need a few alternatives?
HoyaDesign
Solid Wall Plant Propagation Station/wall Vase, Birch Plywood, Plant Vessels,...
£18.50Etsy
JuStMakersStudio
Quill - Wall Mirror - Large - Organic Shape - Oak Veneered Plywood - Made To ...
£235.00Etsy
More from Décor
HoyaDesign
Solid Wall Plant Propagation Station/wall Vase, Birch Plywood, Plant Vessels,...
£18.50Etsy
JuStMakersStudio
Quill - Wall Mirror - Large - Organic Shape - Oak Veneered Plywood - Made To ...
£235.00Etsy