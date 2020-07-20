United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Oui The People
The Single Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor
$75.00
At Oui The People
If you’ve tried every razor under the sun and come up empty-handed, The Single is here to set things straight. With just one single blade, this razor provides a close shave without all the hair-pulling and razor burn that usually follows, even for those of us with the thickest of curls. Built so that it applies just the right amount of pressure, there’s no pressing down or re-shaving involved, either––just a future free from pesky ingrown hairs and irritation. Includes a pack of 10 blades