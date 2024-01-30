United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Oui The People
The Single Brushed Chrome Sensitive Skin Razor
$85.00$42.50
At Oui The People
This new take on Delina is an unprecedented captivating floral creation. The fruity opening notes of pear, lychee and grapefruit provide intrigue. At the heart, a bouquet of rose Damascena paired with incense and vetiver capture the soiree in all its beauty. Set with a subtle base of vanilla, musk and Evernyl, this Parfums de Marly scent is luminous and passionate and uses only the finest ingredients.