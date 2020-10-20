ThatLogHadAChild

The Sims Tarot Deck

$60.00

These are pre-orders for the Sims 1 Tarot Deck I designed last year. Order now until Nov 1st. Then I will make the order with the card manufacturer and ship them out as soon as they arrive to me. So that's two weeks until I order, and then depending on how fast the manufacturer is able to get them to me. -80 cards (78 regular, 1 happy squirrel, 1 bonus bookmark) -custom tuck box -310 linen cardstock -all made with items from the Sims 1 -modeled on the Rider Waite deck -free shipping