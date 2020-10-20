Electronic Arts

The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack

$9.99 $7.49

Get Knitty with It —With a Yarn Basket, everyone from children to elders can pick up their new favorite hobby. Knit clothing for the whole family, or decorate with knitted plant hangers, rugs, and even toys for kids! Prepare to Rock —Plop down in one of the four new rocking chair variants to relax, knit, nap, or read a book. Elder Sims also have a new Reminiscence interaction. Recall the days of youth gone by in utter comfort—no matter what you remember Shop Online with Plopsy —The more you knit, the more you can earn on Plopsy, the new online crafting marketplace. List or buy everything from socks to sweaters to paintings and woodworking projects.