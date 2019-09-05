Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
The Sill
The Sill Zz Plant
$51.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Sill
The ZZ Plant is paired with our Grant Planter, an earthenware pot measuring 6.7" tall and 7" wide. Your plant height and length may vary slightly
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Sloth Rattan Wall Planter
$69.00
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
More from The Sill
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Calathea Pinstripe
$18.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Parlor Palm In Ezra Planter
from
The Sill
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Sloth Rattan Wall Planter
$69.00
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted