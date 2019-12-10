Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
The Sill
The Sill Snake Plant Laurentii Plant
$33.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Sill
The Snake Plant Laurentii is a succulent plant characterized by its upright swordlike leaves with vibrant yellow edges.
More from The Sill
The Sill
Succulent Trio
$45.00
from
The Sill
BUY
The Sill
Haworthia Zebra
$28.00
from
The Sill
BUY
The Sill
Preserved Fern Kokedama
$75.00
from
The Sill
BUY
The Sill
Zz Plant
$51.00
from
The Sill
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted